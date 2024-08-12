Roma are reportedly interested in acquiring Tiago Djalo on loan from Juventus, but are facing competition from Porto.

The Giallorossi are searching the market for a new defender, and they could opt to replicate their move from last January when they loaned a Juventus player in the shape of Dean Huijsen.

But while the Spain U21 international was sold to Bournemouth, Djalo remains in Turin, but is deemed surplus to requirements.

Juventus signed the Portuguese last January while he was still working on regaining his fitness following a horrific ACL injury. Hence, he had to wait until the final match of the season to make his first appearance for the club.

This summer, the former Lille man was initially part of Thiago Motta’s squad, but was dropped from the manager’s plan following an unconvincing outing against Nuremberg.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Roma are looking to pounce on the situation.

The capital side has recently inquired about Djalo’s services, as they hope to sign him on loan.

Nevertheless, the source notes that Juventus could prefer to send the defender to Porto as an exchange pawn for Francisco Conceicao.

The Bianconeri have now identified their 21-year-old as their favorite target to bolster the wing department following the expected arrival of Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez.

Djalo’s contract with the Serie A giants is valid until June 2026 with an option for another two years.