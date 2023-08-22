In what has been a rollercoaster summer for the Belgian, Romelu Lukaku was expected to seal a transfer to Inter, before Juventus talks emerged onto the scene.

The irked Nerazzurri considered it a betrayal on the player’s part, deciding to abort all negotiations with their former star.

This seemingly opened the path for the Bianconeri to seal a deal. However, the Turin-based giants tried to insert Dusan Vlahovic in a glamorous exchange of strikers with Chelsea.

The two clubs were unable to agree on transfer fees, putting the operation on ice.

But while some sources still expect Juventus to launch a new charge for the 30-year-old, it appears that a new Italian suitor has entered the race for the Chelsea outcast.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Roma CEO Lina Souloukou is in London, negotiating a late-summer transfer for Lukaku.

The Giallorossi are currently searching the market for a new bomber as Tammy Abraham will remain sidelined with an ACL injury for several months.

Jose Mourinho relied on Andrea Belotti’s services in the Serie A opener against Salernitana, and Il Gallo returned the favor by scoring a brace in the 2-2 draw.

Yet, the Italian capital side must still bolster their ranks with additional firepower, and have reportedly identified Lukaku as a possible target.

For their part, the vast majority of Juventus fans will be pleased with the news. The fanbase has loudly objected the operation from the get-go, while expressing its support for Vlahovic.