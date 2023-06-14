Roma executives will travel to London for talks to sign Juventus target

AS Roma is reportedly aiming to outmaneuver Juventus in the race to sign Gianluca Scamacca, as the striker struggles to make an impact in the Premier League with West Ham.

Scamacca made the move to England in the previous summer transfer window but has encountered difficulties adapting to the demands of the English top flight. As a result, there have been suggestions that he may seek a return to Serie A.

Juventus has identified Scamacca as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is attracting interest from several top clubs around the world. The Turin-based club is willing to sell Vlahovic for a substantial fee and bring in Scamacca as his successor.

However, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, executives from AS Roma are planning to travel to London in the coming days to hold discussions with West Ham regarding the signing of Scamacca. The Hammers are said to be open to a loan-to-buy agreement for the Italian striker, which could facilitate his move to Roma.

The availability of a loan-to-buy option may make it easier for Jose Mourinho’s side to secure Scamacca’s services, potentially giving them an advantage over Juventus in the pursuit of the player.

Juve FC Says

The teams that act fast in the transfer window will usually sign the best players on offer and our executives are experienced enough to know this.

However, if we don’t sell DV9, we cannot move for Scamacca, which means we risk losing him to Roma or another suitor.