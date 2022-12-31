AS Roma still cannot broker peace between Jose Mourinho and Rick Karsdorp, which means the Dutchman has to leave the club.

Juventus has been on his trail for some time now and wants to add him to their squad next month, but they can only land him on loan.

This might not happen because a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Roma wants to sell him outright for around 10m euros.

Juve is not looking to buy a new right-back in January and prefers a loan-to-buy agreement. The report adds most of the clubs making enquiries all want him on loan and Roma is running out of time to find someone to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp has been a fine Serie A right-back and he can do a job for us, but the best move remains taking him on an initial loan deal and to make the move permanent much later.

We cannot be forced into a buying decision. Instead, we will look for an alternative or stick with our current options.

Juan Cuadrado is still effective, but he is injured. We could move Danilo to that spot for now while Mattia de Sciglio recovers from injury.

Tommaso Barbieri is another option, albeit he is still very inexperienced to play for us in big matches.