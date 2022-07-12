Roma gives Juventus an important condition for the sale of Zaniolo

AS Roma is prepared to sell Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus as long as the Bianconeri meets their asking price for the attacker.

Juve has been targeting a move for him since last season, and they have become even more interested now that Paulo Dybala has left the club.

Zaniolo is an important member of the AS Roma squad, and he even scored their winning goal to clinch the Europa Conference League at the end of last season.

Juve has long liked the technically-gifted Azzurri star, and this summer could be their best chance to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri know he is worth a lot of money, and they had been looking to add a player as a sweetener in their offer.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Roma has informed them it would be a cash-only transfer.

They have rejected all the offers to add a counterpart in the bid for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will be an exciting player to have in our squad, and we have to be prepared to make the transfer happen soon.

By preparing, it means making enough money available. Now that Roma has clarified that they do not need another player to be added to their deal, we must be willing to pay as much as 50m euros.