Roma has a good chance of beating Juventus claims journalist

August 25, 2022 - 12:30 pm

Juventus’ title credentials will face their biggest test of the season so far when they play AS Roma this weekend.

The Bianconeri have started this term with a win and a draw in their opening two games against Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

The performance against La Samp on Monday was unimpressive, and it is the worst way to prepare for a match against Jose Mourinho’s team.

However, under Max Allegri, Juventus is known to start their season slowly, even in the campaigns that they have won the league title.

The Italian journalist, Francesco Balzani, believes the Bianconeri are at their weakest at the beginning of the season, and Roma could defeat them this weekend.

He opined, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Roma must arrive in the Champions League. Milan has weakened and so have Napoli. When you face Allegri at the beginning of the championship you always have the possibility of beating him.”

Juve FC Says

We have made yet another slow start to the league season, and it means we could play catch up to the other title challengers soon.

However, it is still too early in the season to panic, and our manager has won this league on several occasions.

Winning this Scudetto will be as tough as the others we have won. We just need to work hard and believe in ourselves even when we have bad games.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn August 25, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    indeed. moruniho>Lord Octagon. but if we had the pplayers and allegri chose them we would have no problems as they coach themselves.

