AS Roma has become the latest club to show an interest in Spezia man Emil Holm and the Giallorossi are a club that Juventus should worry about.

The Swede is one of the exciting full-backs in Serie A and has been delivering some fine performances on the books of Spezia.

At 22, he can only improve, and Juve could be the best club to join to improve.

The defender ticks so many boxes and Roma feel they should also add him to their group, according to Calciomercato.

The capital city club has banished Rick Karsdorp from their first team after he was accused of being a traitor and they need to replace him.

Juve wants Holm and Karsdorp and it remains unclear which of them is the most important target to their manager.

Juve FC Says

So many right-backs have been linked with a move to Juventus and we must act fast to finish our search.

We are not the only club looking to buy these players, so the suitor that acts fastest is more likely to add them to their squad.

If Roma is more focused on securing a move for Holm, they will likely win the race for his signature.