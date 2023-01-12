Roma is fighting hard to prevent Juventus signing one of their players

Chris Smalling is on Juventus’ shopping list and that is a problem for AS Roma because the defender could walk away from them as a free agent in the summer.

The Englishman has been one of their most important players in recent seasons and has led their defence superbly under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese gaffer wants him to stay and Roma is willing to offer him a two-year extension to keep him with them beyond the current term.

However, Smalling does not appear eager to sign an extension, which has opened the door for Juve and Inter Milan to dream.

But a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the defender’s entourage is currently in Rome and the Giallorossi is doing all they can to convince him to stay with them beyond this term.

Juve FC Says

Smalling is an accomplished centre-back and he knows he will get a better deal if he becomes a free agent, which could be the reason he is dragging his feet over committing to Roma.

The ex-Manchester United man can do a good job for us and we can speak with him now, which should be Juve’s next step.

If we offer him a deal worth more than he is getting at Roma, the Englishman could leave Rome for Turin.