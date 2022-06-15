Juventus has enjoyed a fine business relationship with Sassuolo over the past few years and it helped them to sign Manuel Locatelli in the last transfer window.

Max Allegri’s men continue to rebuild their squad hoping to win the league title again next season.

Sassuolo is one of the clubs that develop the finest players in Serie A and more talents are in their team for Juve to sign.

The next player that might leave them for a bigger club is Davide Frattesi and Juve has been looking to add him to their squad.

However, they look set to miss out on his signature, with Tuttojuve reporting that he is closer to a move to AS Roma.

The Romans have just won the UEFA Conference League and they are keen to make an impression in Serie A next season.

The report claims they will splash the cash on some new signings this summer and that includes spending up to 30m euros on Frattesi.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the finest young Italian talents around now, and a move for him makes sense.

But our current squad has too many midfielders and we need to offload some of them before thinking about adding him.

We could also give chances to the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Nicolo Fagioli to develop instead of buying someone new.