Roma is leading Juventus in the race for Serie A star

Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand has been a transfer target for Juventus for the last few months and he has a big summer ahead.

With interest from Premier League clubs as well, there is a good chance he could change clubs.

Juve wants to bolster their group and he is on their shortlist of targets, which means the black and whites will be one of the sides leading the race.

However, Tuttojuve reveals Juve is being challenged by AS Roma for his signature and the Rome team is leading the race for his signature.

To keep Jose Mourinho happy, they need to add new players to the squad and they consider Hjulmand good enough.

Juve FC Says

Roma has done well under Mourinho, especially in European competitions and could win the Europa League, which guarantees a slot in the Champions League.

This makes them attractive. Also, Juve has so many midfielders and Hjulmand might feel he will not get the game time he needs at the Allianz Stadium.

We need to assure him of the chances to play before he chooses us over Roma, but it would be a tough decision for him to make.

We have other midfield targets, so if he chooses Roma, we can quickly turn to another target.