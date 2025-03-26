Juventus are one of the clubs considering Gian Piero Gasperini as their next manager, with Igor Tudor expected to remain in charge only until the end of the season. While Tudor has been appointed to steady the ship, his long-term future at the club remains uncertain. If he manages to secure a top-four finish, there is a chance he could be given another season at the helm. However, Juventus are widely expected to appoint a new permanent manager, and Gasperini has emerged as a strong candidate for the role.

Gasperini has enjoyed a successful tenure at Atalanta, transforming them into one of Italy’s most competitive sides. Under his leadership, the Bergamo-based club have consistently challenged for European places and have impressed with their attacking style of play. His ability to develop players and implement a dynamic tactical approach has made him a sought-after coach. Given these credentials, Juventus are reportedly considering him as a serious option for the managerial position.

Despite his success at Atalanta, there is growing speculation that Gasperini could be open to a new challenge. His contract with Atalanta runs until 2026, but there is a possibility that the club may allow him to leave at the end of the current campaign, particularly as interest in his services continues to rise. Juventus would need to act decisively if they wish to secure him, as they are not the only club keeping a close watch on his situation.

According to Calciomercato, AS Roma are also interested in appointing Gasperini as their next manager. The report suggests that the Giallorossi view him as one of the finest candidates to replace Claudio Ranieri and are prepared to compete with Juventus for his signature. Roma’s ambition to strengthen their managerial setup means Juventus could face stiff competition if they decide to pursue Gasperini as their next head coach.

Gasperini’s track record of success at a club of Atalanta’s stature suggests he has the qualities needed to manage a bigger side. If Juventus opt for him, he could be the ideal choice to restore the club’s competitiveness at the highest level.