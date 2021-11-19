Roma is still pushing to sign Juventus midfield target

Repubblica.it via Calciomercato says AS Roma is still very interested in a move for Denis Zakaria and Juventus is one of the clubs standing between them and the Swiss midfielder.

Zakaria finishes his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of this season and the Germans cannot convince him to stay.

Juve is now hopeful he will join them to solve their midfield problem, but the report says he is also a priority signing for Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder is attracting the attention of several other European clubs and he is almost guaranteed to get a wonderful deal from the next club he joins.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is only one of several midfielders Juve wants to add to their squad as free agents next season.

It would be good for them to land the Switzerland international because of his age.

At 24, he could offer the Bianconeri at least six years of impressive midfield performances.

But Paul Pogba and Axel Witsel, who have also been linked with a transfer to Turin, would also do a good job for Juve.

Every free agent would demand a good salary and other huge payments like signing-on fees before joining the Bianconeri. With that in mind, Juve might end up with the free-agent whose salary demands aren’t too much for them to pay.