Juventus aren’t the only Serie A club that is trying to acquire the services of Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, as Roma have reportedly entered the fray.

The Bianconeri will be looking to strengthen their backline next summer with one or more additions, and the Argentine appears to be at the very top of Marco Ottolini’s shortlist.

The 28-year-old is supposedly at the peak of his powers and has already garnered experience in the most competitive domestic league in the world, having joined the Premier League side in the summer of 2022.

Moreover, Senesi’s contract with the Cherries will expire at the end of the season, so he’ll be available on a free transfer.

Roma plotting to sway Marcos Senesi away from Juventus

The defender’s out-of-contract status has attracted several top suitors between England and Europe, including Manchester United. Nevertheless, many sources have identified Juventus as the club that made the most concrete approach thus far.

And yet, the Old Lady could end up missing out on the player’s services, as Roma believe they can usurp them in the race.

Marcos Senesi (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Giallorossi feel they would have the advantage over their Turin-based rivals if they managed to pip them in the Champions League race.

Qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition would give the Romans a major financial boost and increase their appeal.

Juventus & Roma set for crunch Champions League tilt

Juventus appeared to be on the right track to book their place in the Champions League after a mid-season revival under Luciano Spalletti.

However, the team lost its way in February and is currently on a skid after losing four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Their latest defeat to Como didn’t only serve as a blow to their Top-Four hopes, but also invited the Lariani back in the race.

Interestingly, Roma and Juventus will cross paths next weekend in a direct showdown for a Champions League spot, but the Giallorossi are currently ahead in the table.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must find their winning form immediately, as failing to qualify for the Champions League will certainly impede their chances of recruiting their top summer targets.