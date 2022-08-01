Juventus could miss out on Andrea Belotti as he closes in on joining AS Roma.

The attacker has been one of Italy’s finest, but he ran down his contract at Torino last season and has become a free agent.

Several top Italian clubs want to add him to their squad, and Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri need new frontmen after they allowed Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala to leave.

They have added Angel di Maria to their squad in this transfer window, but that is not enough for a long season ahead.

Max Allegri’s side remains one of the clubs that holds a long-term interest in Belotti, and we expect them to make a move for him.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims AS Roma is leading the race for his signature.

It claims the Giallorossi are waiting to offload some players from their list, and they will add him to the group.

Juve FC Says

Belotti didn’t live up to the hype he created when he first burst onto the scene at Torino, but he remains an accomplished Serie A frontman.

He can do a good job for us, but he knows he won’t be the first choice at the Allianz Stadium, and that might affect him.