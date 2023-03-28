Roma leads Juventus in the race for Antonio Conte

Juventus is reportedly monitoring Antonio Conte in case they have to change managers soon.

The Bianconeri have trusted Max Allegri with their managerial job for the last two seasons and he has done great at the helm.

The gaffer has led the black and whites in a period where they have several off-field problems and his side is thriving.

However, the current Juve team is susceptible to periods of underwhelming performances and if that happens again, the club could axe Allegri.

Conte is now a free agent after leaving his role at Tottenham and is one gaffer John Elkann reportedly likes.

However, with Inter Milan also in the running for his signature, a report on Sempre Inter reveals the Italian coach is most likely to become the next AS Roma boss.

Jose Mourinho’s future is uncertain and if he leaves, the Giallorossi will move for Conte, who will happily join.

Juve FC Says

We do not need a change of manager now and Allegri deserves more time, having performed very well in this turbulent period at the club.

The gaffer’s team will keep improving, and there is no need to disrupt the progress we are making.