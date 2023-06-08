The pursuit of Davide Frattesi’s signature is intensifying, with AS Roma increasing their efforts to secure the midfielder from Sassuolo.

Frattesi has become one of the most sought-after players in Serie A this summer and appears likely to depart Sassuolo. As a native of Rome, he has never concealed his desire to move to Roma. However, Juventus has also been one of his main suitors in recent months.

Juventus sees Frattesi as a valuable addition to their squad at the right price and believes he would thrive in Turin. Nevertheless, Juventus must act swiftly if they want to secure his services. Football Italia reports that Roma director Tiago Pinto held a meeting with Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali yesterday to discuss a potential move for the midfielder.

The competition between Roma and Juventus for Frattesi’s signature suggests that both clubs recognise his talent and the impact he could have on their respective squads.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a man in demand and the fastest suitor will win the race for his signature.

The midfielder will add value to our squad, but we must act fast to take him to Turin.

If we hesitate, he will likely move to another suitor who has a more serious interest in his signature.

We have other targets on our radar now and must decide which is the most important before they move to other clubs.