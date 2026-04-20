Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini only had words of praise when discussing Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti.

The 29-year-old, who was born and raised in Rome, started his career with the Giallorossi’s youth products.

After making his big breakthrough at Sassuolo, his original club brought him back in the summer of 2017.

Lorenzo Pellegrini opens up on his relationship with Luciano Spalletti

Pellegrini’s return to Roma coincided with Spalletti’s departure from the city, as the manager went on to coach Inter that summer.

However, the two men ended up working together in the national team between 2023 and 2025. The midfielder was a regular starter at the Euro 2024, which ended in a disappointing elimination at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16.

And yet, Pellegrini insists that he still has fond memories of his time under Spalletti when asked about his rapport with the Juventus boss, who is reportedly interested in a reunion.

“Does Spalletti want me at Juventus? I have a great relationship with the coach,” said the Roma star following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Atalanta (via JuventusNews24).

“We’ve had some fantastic times, and I appreciate what a great person and extraordinary coach he is. My happiness today would be to finish in the top four with Roma.”

Is Pellegrini a priority target for Juventus?

Pellegrini is currently running on an expiring contract, so his future remains up in the air, with several sources linking him with a move to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are said to be chasing a host of free agents, including Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva. Therefore, Pellegrini could be an alternative for the Portuguese star.

Juventus are currently leading the race for fourth place, with Como and Roma trailing by five points. So as things stand, Turin could be an enticing destination for the Italian midfielder, as in addition to reuniting with Spalletti, he should have the opportunity to play in the Champions League.