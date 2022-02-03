Roma makes a desperate attempt to keep Juventus’ target. Is it too late?

AS Roma knows it would be hard to keep Nicolo Zaniolo now that Juventus is interested in his signature.

The Azzurri attacker is one of the exciting talents in Serie A, and the Bianconeri wants to add him to Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium.

Football Italia says Roma knows it would be hard for them to keep him beyond this season even though he has a deal with them until 2024.

It then claims the club has now fixed a new meeting with the player’s agent slated for next week.

They hope they can discuss a new deal and start their journey to extending his stay with them beyond this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would look so good in the Juventus jersey, and he would complement the young attacking talents we have in our squad now.

It is normal for Roma to try to get him on a new deal to avoid losing the 22-year-old.

However, Juve can still get their man if we speak to his entourage and convince them to move to Turin in the summer instead.

He would not come cheap, but if the player decides to leave, Roma will be forced to do a deal with us.