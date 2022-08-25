AS Roma is serious about their interest in Denis Zakaria and the Giallorossi have started explorative contact over signing the Swiss midfielder.

Zakaria only joined Juve in the January transfer window and he is yet to show his best form.

However, the Bianconeri have made him available for transfer because they must sell a midfielder soon to accommodate Leandro Paredes.

Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are struggling to find new destinations, which has forced Juve to also consider selling Zakaria and Weston McKennie.

Roma would be without Georginio Wijnaldum for a period after his recent injury and they consider Zakaria a suitable replacement.

A report on Calciomercato claims they have contacted Juve.

They offered to take him on loan with an option to buy, but the Bianconeri turned it down.

Juve wants to sell him outright, and they spelt that out clearly to their rivals.

We expect Roma to return with a much-improved offer for his signature before this window shuts.

Juve FC Says

We should keep Zakaria at Juventus for at least one more season so that he can have enough time to prove his worth.

He only moved to the club in the last transfer window and had his only preseason with the group this summer.

But Paredes is an important target and we will probably offload him because of the Argentinian.