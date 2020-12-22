Roma makes Juventus target a replacement for one of their players

Reports in Spain via Calciomercato says that AS Roma will not renew the contract of Bruno Peres, and that’s because they want to sign Juventus’ target, Bryan Reynolds as his replacement.

Reynolds is set to become the next top American teenager to star in Europe as he continues to shine for FC Dallas in the MLS.

The 19-year-old has had a fine time in the American league recently and he looks set to continue his career outside the American continent.

Juventus has positioned themselves to be the team that he joins eventually, but there is a lot of competition for his signature.

Club Brugge and AS Roma are two teams that are serious about beating Juve to his signature.

Peres has been an important part of the Roma team since he joined them in 2016, but as his current deal comes to an end, they have decided to allow him to leave them for free.

Reynolds will probably need some time in another team before he is ready to play for a top side like Juventus.

But the Bianconeri cannot allow him to join Roma because the Giallorossi will not want to sell him to them for cheap in the future.