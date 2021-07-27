Roma makes plan to lockdown Juventus target to a new contract

Juventus has been targeting a move for AS Roma star, Lorenzo Pellegrini, but the capital city club is now planning to lock him down to a new contract.

He is in the last year of his current deal in Rome and Juve has been watching as the 25-year-old struggles to sign a new deal with his hometown club.

As they bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign, Pellegrini is a player that Juve would love to add to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

The midfielder has become one of the best in Italy and he has been in fine form for club and country.

Adding him to the squad at Juve will give them an extra edge over their rivals, but it seems he will remain in Rome.

Calciomercato says he has spoken with Jose Mourinho about his future at the Rome club and the report also confirmed that Pellegrini would remain the club’s captain.

The player’s entourage has been talking with Tiago Pinto over a new deal and more meetings will be held in the next few days.

The plan is for him to sign a new long-term deal that will either eliminate his current release clause or increase it.

This would make it even harder for Juve to sign him in the future and he also has interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham and Inter Milan.