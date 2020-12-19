Roma man commits to capital side in blow to Juventus

Lorenzo Pellegrini has appeared to have put the rumours linking him with a move to Juventus to bed by declaring that he belongs to Rome.

The Italian is one of the top players in Serie A and Juventus have been looking to sign him for some time now.

The Bianconeri has their eyes on all the best players in the Italian top flight and that has made Pellegrini one of their top targets.

Just as Juve loves to have them, most top players in Italy will jump at the chance of playing for the Bianconeri and that was expected to be the case for Pellegrini, but it seems that he is looking to stay in Rome for as long as possible just like Daniele De Rossi.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato, he said that he is a Roman and cited the fact that De Rossi didn’t win trophies in Rome yet he remained with the club almost until the end of his career and never played for another Italian side.

He said: “Is it a sacrifice to stay in Rome? How did De Rossi do it? Apart from that he won a World Cup, which I don’t think is little … Daniele didn’t win, but he always played to win. I don’t know people who are more competitive than him. He didn’t do a choice of convenience, he tried because he had his heart here. with this shirt I feel at home. I am 100% Roman .”