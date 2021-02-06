Roma midfielder: “Very difficult to take the ball off Arthur”

Juventus will play host for Roma on Saturday in match-day 21 of the Serie A campaign.

The two sides produced a thrilling draw in their previous encounter this season, as Jordan Veretout and Cristiano Ronaldo had each scored a brace for his side.

Although the capital club had their ups and downs this season – along with several controversial episodes – they currently find themselves in a respectable third position in the league standings.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady is just one point behind their Roman foes, with a postponed match at hand.

The Giallorossi arrive to Turin with several important absentees, including their dynamic midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Therefore, the young Gonzalo Villar will once again be trusted in the middle of the park, and the midfielder gave a pre-match interview to Spanish magazine AS (via TuttoMercartoWeb).

The Spaniard reassured his fans that his side is ready, but had some words of praise for one particular Bianconeri midfielder.

“The team is ready. We managed to calm down after a few difficult weeks. We are back to the winning ways and we’re rediscovering our game.

“We worked a lot based on our game and we’re looking for Juve’s weak points, which are very few because they are a great team. Despite how strong they are, we shouldn’t be afraid, but rather give our all.” added the 22-year-old.

I know Arthur well, he likes to have the ball in his feet, and it is very difficult to take it off him. He integrates well with Bentancur or Rabiot, and then there’s the McKennie factor who is a very intense player.

“We have to be careful against Juve, but our midfield is very strong and ready for battle. Pellegrini will be missed, as he’s an important player for us, but whoever plays will do very well. ” concluded Villar.