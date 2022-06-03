As Roma seems prepared to cash in on Juventus’ target Nicolo Zaniolo, with a new report claiming they have named their asking price for the attacker.

Zaniolo has been on the radar of Juve for some time now, and he keeps impressing in Rome.

He scored the only goal of the match as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the Europa Conference League final weeks ago.

His current deal with them runs out in 2024, but they haven’t shown a desire to extend it yet.

The attacker could now join another club if they pay well enough for his signature and it could be Juve.

Football Italia reports that Roma has placed him on the transfer list and they will sell him for 50m euros.

This fee is much, but at least it gives Juve encouragement that they can add him to their squad if they try.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of our main transfer targets for some time now and the attacker will bring undoubted value to our team.

However, he will only move to Turin for the right price and Roma will scare us away if they insist on the aforementioned figure.