Roma have reportedly changed their mind on keeping Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen beyond the current campaign.

The 19-year-old earned a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team in the summer alongside Kenan Yildiz.

But while the Turkiye international managed to carve himself an important role in the manager’s rotation plans, the Spain U21 starlet only managed to make a single appearance.

This prompted a January loan move to the Italian capital based on Jose Mourinho’s request. Even following the appointment of Daniele De Rossi, Huijsen still managed to impress in his first few outings with the Giallorossi.

At the time, Roma were said to be keen on maintaining the defender on a permanent basis. While they don’t have an option to buy the player, Juventus reportedly named their price at around 30 million euros.

But according to Calciomercato, the Giallorossi are no longer determined to keep the teenager, especially following his outing against Udinese on Sunday where his blunder allowed Roberto Pereyra to score the opener.

The source also claims that Roma’s technical staff didn’t appreciate the player’s attitude throughout the first half.

Huijsen had also caused controversy earlier with an excessive goal celebration against Frosinone. He replied to the opposition fans’ jeering with a shushing gesture.

But even if Roma rule themselves out of the race, we can still expect many suitors in Europe to be vying for the youngster’s services this summer.

The Dutchman has thus far contributed with two goals and an assist in 13 Serie A appearances this term.