Roma not in a hurry to keep Zaniolo amidst Juventus interest

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, and AS Roma knows about it, yet they do not seem to worry he might leave them.

The technically gifted attacker has been on the Bianconeri radar for a long time, and reports even suggested they will sign him as a replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season.

However, he stayed at Roma after helping them win the European Conference League, and his current deal expires in 2024.

He has been in talks with his present employers over a new deal. However, they do not seem serious, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are relaxed about his future.

Juve FC Says

This could be a sign that Roma is open to selling Zaniolo, and we probably should act and make them an offer in January or at the end of this season.

It remains unclear if the player wants to jump ship and move to Juve. If that is the case, it will make life much easier for us in our bid to sign him.

We need to urge his entourage not to extend their contract with the Giallorossi. When it enters its final year, we will table an offer for him.