After weeks of negotiations, Roma are finally closing in on an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Matias Soulé.

The Giallorossi have been courting the young Argentine as they look to appease Daniele De Rossi. The Roman manager identified the 21-year-old as his priority target to bolster the wings.

For their part, the Bianconeri would use the transfer fee to fund the transfer of Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

According to Tuttosport, Roma’s latest offer fell just short of the mark, but a small adjustment could unlock the operation.

The proposal of the Italian capital side was slightly lower than 30 million euros in terms of the fixed part and the guaranteed bonuses.

On the other hand, Juventus are requesting 30 million plus a sell-on fee in case of a future sale.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes the agreement between the two clubs is now one step away.

As for Soulé, he has already made it known that Roma is his preferred destination, keeping West Ham United and Leicester City waiting on the sidelines.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla also confirms the same details. He believes Juve’s request for a sell-on fee is justified given that the winger’s value in the market is circa 40 million euros.

The Argentina international has been developing his game at Juventus since 2020, and made his big Serie A breakthrough last season while on loan at Frosinone.