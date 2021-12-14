Roma or Lazio? Reports link Arthur with two exchange deals

With each passing week, Arthur’s future is slowly but surely drifting away from Turin.

The former Barcelona man first landed at Juventus in an exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic departing in the opposing direction.

However, the departure of Maurizio Sarri and the arrival of Andrea Pirlo didn’t help his case at his new club, and injuries further derailed his progress.

With Max Allegri back at the club, the Brazilian’s situation took a turn to the worse. Arthur saw very little playing time this season, and last weekend, he was left out from the squad after failing to arrive on time for Friday’s training session.

According to Calciomercato, the 25-year-old could be one of the January reinforcements that Roma’s Tiago Pinto and José Mourinho talked about.

However, Juventus can’t afford to lose a player who was valued at 72 million euros (upon his arrival) for a low fee, which is why a loan move could prove to be a temporary solution.

The Giallorossi could also throw Gonzalo Villar’s name into the fold as a potential counterpart.

However, Roma isn’t the only side from the capital who’s following Arthur’s situation closely, as Sarri could once again return for the player that he wanted at Juventus, but never had the chance to coach.

According to Sport Mediaset, Lazio are willing to offer the services of Luis Alberto as an exchange for Arthur.

However, the source says that there’s a 20 million gap between the valuations of Arthur (60 millions) and Alberto (40 millions).

So while the Bianconeri are asking for additional cash, the Biancocelesti are holding out for an equal swap.