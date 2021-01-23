Roma overtakes Juventus in battle to land highly regarded American

AS Roma is refusing to allow Juventus to have the last say in the race to sign Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.

The American talent is the subject of a transfer tug-of-war between Roma, Juve, and Club Brugge.

The teenage star has shown enough to be considered perhaps the next big thing to come from the MLS, and his suitors want to land him.

In partnership with Benevento, Juventus seems to have won the race for his signature after they tabled a bid of around 6.5m euros for his signature.

The bid seemed to have been accepted by the Americans with Reynolds prepared to spend the next six months at Benevento.

But Roma has fought back with an improved offer, according to Calciomercato.

The report says the Giallorossi have offered 7m euros for his signature, at least 500k more than Juventus’ offer.

This has swung the race in their favour and means Juventus has to either respond or exit the race now.

The report adds that Club Brugge also made another attempt to beat the competition to his signature a few days ago.

The player now has to decide which of the teams he would like to join.