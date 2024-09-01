This evening, Juventus and Roma will clash heads in Turin, with several Giallorossi stars making their return to the Allianz Stadium.

The most prominent one is certainly Paulo Dybala who was at a time considered the biggest attraction at Juventus.

The Argentine spent seven unforgettable years at Continassa before signing for Roma on a free transfer in 2022.

The 30-year-old was heavily linked with an exit in the previous weeks, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah reaching an agreement with the Romans over the transfer.

However, La Joya opted to stay at Trigoria and continue to play his football in Europe.

So according to Sky Sport Italia, Dybala will be leading the line as Daniele De Rossi opts for a tactical tweak following a slow start to the season.

Therefore, the former Palermo man will start in attack alongside new signing Artem Dovbyk.

On the other hand, Matias Soulé will be dropped to the bench after failing to produce the goods in the first two rounds of the season.

Zelik Celik and Alexis Saelemaekers will act as wingbacks, while Bryan Cristiante and club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini operate in front of Leandro Paredes in the middle of the park.

Mile Svilar will start in goal, while the back-three will comprise Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka and Angelino.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic, Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula are all included in the expected Juventus lineup.

Roma Probable XI (3-5-2): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Saelemaekers; Dybala, Dovbyk.