Roma protests yet another Juventus v Napoli postponement

AS Roma has claimed that Napoli has been handed an unfair advantage after their game with Juventus got postponed again.

The fixture that was originally supposed to be held last year was cancelled because the Partenopei didn’t travel to Turin.

It was then rescheduled for the 17th of March after Granada eliminated Napoli from the Europa League.

However, both teams have agreed to move the game again with the latest date now 7th of April.

This hasn’t been taken well by Roma whom Napoli faces at the weekend, according to Football Italia.

The report claims the latest development has infuriated the capital city side and they have written to Lega Serie A for clarification on why the game has been postponed.

They say the only reason they can think of is for Napoli to have more time to rest ahead of their weekend fixture.

Their letter reads: “We ask for clarification for the motivation that is in clear sporting interest, because we currently see absolutely no adequate justification, other than implicitly favouring SSC Napoli’s fixture list when they were going to face this club on March 21.”