Roma are reportedly targeting two Juventus wingers in the shape of Federico and Matias Soulé as they look to enhance their attacking department.

As Tuttosport explains, the Bianconeri are looking to offload both stars. albeit for different reasons.

In Chiesa’s case, the player simply doesn’t fit into Thiago Motta’s tactical system which requires a different style of winger.

On the other hand, the Italo-Brazilian coach admires the young Argentine’s talent. However, the management is planning a sale to raise transfer funds.

The Turin-based newspaper notes that Juventus are already negotiating a deal with Leicester City who are keen to sign Soulé.

The Bianconeri are gunning for a package worth around 40 million euros between fixed fees and bonuses.

The Foxes would also triple his wages from 1 million euros to 3M.

However, the source believes that the former Frosinone star would prefer a move to Roma if he had the choice.

But if the Giallorossi want to stand a chance in the race, they must accelerate their attempts to lure the young talented winger.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper believes that Roma coach Daniele De Rossi would be even more intrigued by his compatriot Chiesa.

The Bianconeri are seeking a figure close to 30 million euros, but Tuttosport feels an agreement could be found in the region of 25 million, especially given the player’s expiring contract.

The Italy international would also be in favor of a move to the Eternal City where he can find himself at the center of an exciting project.