Roma ready to challenge Lazio for the signature of Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi could join Paulo Dybala in heading through the exit door at Juventus by the end of this season.

The Azzurri star would be out of contract in the summer, and it doesn’t seem Juventus will meet his demands to keep him at the club, which has opened the door for him to leave.

The Bianconeri have shown in recent months that they are not afraid to make tough decisions even if it means losing some of the important members of Max Allegri’s squad.

While Juve might not value keeping Bernardeschi as a matter of necessity, the Italy international will not lack a place to play next season as more clubs look to sign him for free.

Lazio appeared to have a free run at landing him, but that is far from the case with a new report via Tuttomercatoweb revealing AS Roma is also monitoring his situation.

This essentially means there would be a Rome derby on the transfer market for his signature by the end of the campaign.

Bernardeschi has been a faithful servant of Juventus, but he has hardly been good enough to be a starter at the club.

As a squad member, he is one of the finest we can get, and he also serves his national team very well.

But now is the time for him to leave and join a club where he would be good enough to be a regular starter.