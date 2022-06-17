Juventus needs to decide on the future of Merih Demiral this summer again after he returned to the club from his loan spell at Atalanta.

He joined La Dea at the start of last season, and they retained an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee.

However, they finished this season outside the European places, and they are now unwilling to make the move permanent for over 20m euros.

This means Juve has to deal with him as an extra player in their squad, and they have no intention of keeping him.

One way he can leave the club is through a swap deal, but Calciomercato says Juve has been told they cannot add him to their offer for Nicolo Zaniolo.

AS Roma are not interested in adding him to their squad, so the Bianconeri will have to offer only cash to sign Zaniolo.

Demiral is not a bad defender, and he didn’t do so poorly at Atalanta in this campaign.

However, we cannot force them to keep him in Bergamo, and they have their reasons for not pursuing a permanent deal.

The defender will get suitors before this transfer window closes, but some of them might want only a loan deal, so we need to prepare ourselves for that.