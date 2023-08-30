AS Roma has swiftly dispelled any notions of interest in pursuing a move for Leonardo Bonucci in the final hours of the transfer window.

The defender finds himself in search of a new club following Juventus’ decision to exclude him from their plans for the upcoming season. Although he is eager to remain in Italy, Bonucci has turned down opportunities from Turkey and Union Berlin, setting his sights on potentially joining Lazio.

Amid recent reports linking him with Roma, a report from Football Italia has clarified that such speculations have been firmly rejected by the Giallorossi. The club is fully committed to finalising the transfer of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and is dedicating its efforts towards realising that objective in the current transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci will feel embarrassed to play at a small club and competing at the highest level will also give him a chance to show Juve he still has a lot to offer.

However, the defender should accept that he is not as good as he once was and move to a smaller club or retire, considering that he has already achieved so much in the game.

But that decision is left to him alone and we await any suitor who wants to discuss his deal with us.