Roma risks losing Juventus target by freezing contract talks until the end of the season

AS Roma risks losing Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus after deciding to halt all contract talks until the end of this season.

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s finest talents and the Giallorossi are facing a huge fight to keep hold of the former Fiorentina teenager.

He still has a contract with them until 2024, but they have come under pressure to offer him a new deal and secure his future in recent months.

It is a smart move, but Calciomercato.it says they have decided not to negotiate a new deal with him until they see where the club finishes this campaign on the league table.

This could backfire as Juve might use this time to convince him to join them in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would be a quality addition to our squad and Roma is probably making our work much easier.

Players want to feel wanted by their employers and the Giallorossi’s decision not to speak to the player, for now, might be a sign that he is not so important.

If Juve can persuade him to choose not to renew his deal, we could sign him for a favourable price in the summer.

A front-three of Zaniolo, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa would be a solid one.