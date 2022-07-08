Roma sends a powerful message to Juventus on the sale of Zaniolo

Juventus and AS Roma and currently in talks over the signature of Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Bianconeri want to add him to their squad, and Roma is more than happy to sell as long as they meet their asking price.

The attacker helped them to win the Europa Conference League in the last campaign, but they will still sell him.

Juve has lost Paulo Dybala, and he could become the long-term replacement for the Argentinian.

Angel di Maria is joining them, but the former PSG man will only be at the Allianz Stadium for a short period.

This means Juve will need a long-term replacement for Dybala, and they want Zaniolo, but Roma is insisting on selling him on their terms.

Il Messaggero, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the Giallorossi has told Juve they will not accept any player in exchange.

All they want is cash, and if the Bianconeri are serious about signing him, they must pay with only money.

This move means Juve can no longer add Arthur Melo to their bid and will now have to find a new buyer for the Brazilian.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s finest talents, and Roma knows this. They will be keen to ensure they make as much money as they can from his sale.

The Giallorossi wants around 50m euros from his sale, and we haven’t been spending that much money on new signings recently.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement with them on a smaller fee and a comfortable payment plan.