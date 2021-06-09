Roma set asking price for Juventus target

Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi has emerged as a Juventus target this summer after his loan spell at PSG.

The Italian has been one of Italy’s more recognisable full-backs, but he spent the last season on loan in France.

PSG lost their Ligue 1 title to Lille and they didn’t see enough from him to make his transfer permanent.

He has now returned to Rome, but Todofichajes reports that he has no future at Jose Mourinho’s side and they are looking for a new home for him.

Juventus is facing competition from Inter Milan for his signature as they seek to rebuild their team under Max Allegri.

The returning manager will inherit a Bianconeri squad that has no recognizable right back apart from the versatile Danilo.

Juan Cuadrado played mostly as a right-back for much of last season, but Allegri might want to use him in a more advanced role.

As they prepare to cash in on him, the report says Roma has set an asking price for his signature.

The Romans are looking for 9m euros from any club serious about making him their player.

That fee shouldn’t be too much for Juventus to pay and it would be interesting to see how they treat their interest in his signature.