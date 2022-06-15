Despite scoring the winner that sealed Roma’s first European trophy, Nicolò Zaniolo isn’t exactly untouchable in the Italian capital.

The versatile player made his return from two major ACL injuries last season, but his first campaign under the tutelage of José Mourinho had it’s highs and lows.

According to Leggo via Calciomercato, Zaniolo doesn’t intend to dwell in Roma unless he receives a new contract that allows him to earn similar figures to his teammate Tammy Abraham.

Therefore, the Giallorossi are willing to cash in on the young Italian who has a contract until 2024.

While the player’s agent should meet with the club’s sporting director Tiago Pinto next week, the capital side will listen to offers.

However, Roma won’t sanction the winger’s departure unless they receive a satisfying bid. The club has set the minimum price at 50 million euros.

As we all know by now, Juventus are keen admirers of Zaniolo. However, they aren’t his only suitors in Serie A.

As JuventusNews24 adds, Milan are also in the fray for the Azzurri star, and have tried to include Ante Rebic in the package to lower the price.

However, Roma aren’t interested in an exchange deal, and will only accept a cash-only proposal that meets their asking price.