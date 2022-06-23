AS Roma will meet with the entourage of Nicolo Zaniolo today as Juventus considers a move for him.

The attacker has been one of the exciting Italian players to watch in recent seasons.

Juve wants to add him to their squad, and his technical skills mean he can easily become a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

Having scored the goal that won them the UEFA Conference League, Roma will want to keep the Azzurri star.

They have now scheduled a meeting to decide on his future, according to Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The report claims they could offer him a new deal, but they are not ruling out a sale this summer.

If a suitor offers them 60m euros, they will allow the former Inter Milan teenager to leave.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is an exciting player to watch, and he knows how to score some crucial goals for his club.

Juve will enjoy his talents if he moves to Turin, but we must be prepared to pay a huge fee to get our man.

If he signs a contract extension with Roma, it could become even harder to add him to our squad.