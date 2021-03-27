Roma star urges club to sign Juventus duo

Leonardo Spinazzola has urged Roma to sign Juventus pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci.

The left-back came off the bench for Italy on Wednesday as he helped his side to a 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in their opening World Cup qualifying group game, and talked up the defenders in the squad.

The defender claimed that his side are the only remaining team in Europe because of ‘coincidence’, before urging his club to add some experience to their young side.

“This year it’s a coincidence,” Spinazzola told the post-match press conference after the Italy clash (via Football-Italia). “But we are there because in Europe they are all strong teams.

“At Roma, we are a young team, with a young defence and it’s OK to make mistakes. It’s part of the growth path.

“Here in the national team, there are [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Francesco] Acerbi. I’d bring them three.”

Both Leo and Gio have thoroughly impressed when available this season, but their injury struggles have likely hampered the Old Lady’s progress, with Transfermarkt showing the pair as missing a combined 30 matches this term alone.

Juve are believed to be keen on a rebuild this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they will cut ties with both, and I can fully understand if we do look to part ways with the veteran duo, and not because they are finished by any means.

Should Pirlo look to replace the experienced pair?

Patrick