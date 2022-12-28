Since emerging to the scene as a young and exciting talent, Juventus have been keeping a close eye on Nicolò Zaniolo, a self-professed Bianconeri supporter. The Italian had featured for the youth ranks of Fiorentina, Genoa and Inter, before eventually getting his breakthrough at Roma.

After overcoming two horrifying injuries, the 23-year-old is once again acting as a pillar for the Giallorossi, but his future at the capital remains shrouded with mystery. The attacking midfielder’s contract will expire in 2024, and the management is struggling to renew the deal.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, Zaniolo’s situation has alerted his suitors, and that includes Juventus, Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The source adds that the player’s transfer value is bound to decrease with his contract approaching its deadline, so Roma could be forced to sell for a cut price next summer.

This season, the Italy international has contributed in a single goal in 11 Serie A appearances. He also delivered a goal and three assists in his three Europa League outings.

Juve FC say

Even with an expiring contract, the player’s value could remain high if a bidding war occurs, especially one that could involve major Premier League sides.

As for Juventus, they’ll be hoping to lure Zaniolo to Turin by cashing in on his affection towards the club. Nonetheless, it remains a complicated mission amidst the Old Lady’s current financial difficulties.