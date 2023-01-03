Juventus wants to shop at AS Roma at the end of this season, and two Giallorossi players have been linked with a move to the club.

The Bianconeri hold a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo as the attacker shines for Jose Mourinho’s side in Serie A and Europe. However, his deal expires in 2024.

As one of the talented Italians in Serie A, Roma should be keen to keep him, which should make them rush contract talks.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals they are very relaxed about his future and there has been no new contact between the club and his entourage over a fresh deal.

Chris Smalling is also a target for the black and white and the Englishman is a key player for them, yet they have not made new contacts to get him on a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Smalling and Zaniolo are above-average players and we probably do not need them, considering they will hardly bench our current options.

If we want an upgrade to the players we have now, we must go for better options and not show an interest in Smalling, who is close to retiring.

Zaniolo is much younger, but the Azzurri star will struggle to make an impact in the current Juve team.