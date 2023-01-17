In the last decade or so, Juventus have developed a knack for poaching free agents. Whether it’s a youngster looking to make a name for himself, or a veteran searching for a new adventure and big paycheck, the Old Lady would surely give it a thought.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Roma have thus far failed in their attempts to put Chris Smalling’s signature on paper, while Juventus continue to lurk from distance.

The former Manchester United defender has been a stalwart at the back for the Giallorossi since landing in the Eternal City back in 2019. This season, he has contributed with three goals from 18 Serie A appearances.

Juve FC say

As we all know, the Bianconeri will be looking to bolster their backline in the summer. Alex Sandro should leave at the end of the season, while Leonardo Bonucci’s performances and fitness levels have been on an alarming decline.

However, replacing aging veterans with a 33-year-old remains a dangerous prospect. Now surely Smalling is still performing at the highest levels at the moment, but offering him a lucrative contact which lasts until his 35th or 36th birthday could spectacularly backfire.

While we’re not entirely against the idea, this hypothetical transfer must not jeopardize the management’s plan to invest in a young up-and-coming defender like Jakub Kiwior.