Juventus and AS Roma are battling for the signature of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and it is getting serious.

In recent seasons, Vicario has emerged as one of the most impressive shoot-stoppers in Serie A, and Juve wants him to become their long-term goalie.

However, they are not the only club interested in a move for him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals AS Roma is also serious.

The Giallorossi have also been watching him and the report even suggests they have made the first move to add him to their squad.

This should worry Juve because he might consider their offer and feel he has a better chance of playing sooner at the Rome club than with Juve.

Juve FC Says

We need to start planning for the future now and adding Vicario to our squad is a clear sign we intend to do that.

However, on the transfer market, speed is essential, and we must act fast if we want to win the race for his signature.

We will also have to be convincing in our offer to him and a guarantee of when he will become our number one will also be an essential consideration when he decides on the best offer for himself.