Federico Bernardeschi is still looking for a new home after opting to leave Juventus as a free agent.

The Azzurri midfielder was with the Bianconeri from 2017 until this year and he would be free to join any team in a few hours.

He didn’t live up to the expectations fans and the Bianconeri had of him when they plucked him from Fiorentina, but he remains a known quantity in Italian football.

Napoli was initially linked with a move for him, but it seems that has cooled now, and he could join another club.

Calciomercato reports that AS Roma has placed him on their shopping list as one of the players who can replace Nicolo Zaniolo.

They are open to cashing in on the Europa Conference League final hero, and Juventus is interested.

The Bianconeri could move for him, and Roma will replace the Italy international with Bernardeschi on a free transfer.

Juve FC Says

Roma’s interest in Bernardeschi shows we could eventually get Zaniolo if we push hard enough.

The midfielder has been one of the most technically gifted Italian players on show in recent seasons, and he could make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

However, even if the Giallorossi have identified a replacement for him, they will still want a huge transfer fee before releasing his signature.