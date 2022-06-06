Roma targets Juventus winger amidst uncertainty over his future

AS Roma is looking to take advantage of Juventus’ financial limitations to sign Juan Cuadrado this summer.

The Colombian automatically triggered a one-year extension on his Bianconeri contract, which pays him 5m euros per season.

However, before then, Juve had been negotiating with him to sign a new two-year deal worth around 3m euros per season instead.

He refused the proposal and will earn his current salary next season, but they have continued to ask him to take a pay cut.

This has opened the door for another club to pounce and sign him, and Roma wants to do that.

Jose Mourinho’s side will reportedly take him on and offer him a two-year deal for around 4m euros per season, according to Calciomercato.

The report, however, adds that Juve will demand a small transfer fee if he moves to another Serie A club.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has earned his new deal because he remains a key member of the current Juve team.

The former Chelsea man has been at the club long enough to know that he is an important player.

He would expect to be treated as one in contract negotiations and he will not be happy with the proposal to reduce his earnings.

If Roma is serious about adding him to their squad, he might force the move to Mourinho’s side.