Roma tells Juventus how much they must pay for Karsdorp

Rick Karsdorp has been one of Juventus’ main transfer targets in recent weeks as the Bianconeri plots to make their squad stronger.

Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest players in Serie A in every position, but they want to keep improving them and will bolster their squad with new men.

Karsdorp has fallen out with Jose Mourinho at Roma and Juve wants him to join them in Turin, but Roma would have loved to keep him.

As it seems the capital city club cannot mend the broken relationship between him and his manager, he is likely to leave them now.

However, Roma wants 10m euros to release him, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. This fee could be good enough for a player who Juve likes.

Karsdorp has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A in recent seasons and will do a job for us if we can add him to our squad.

At 10m euros, he will not be too expensive for his level of experience and expertise.

However, we must be sure he will suit our style of play before spending that much money on him.