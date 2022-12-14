Since making his arrival to Spezia in 2021, Jakub Kiwior has been garnering increasing attention with every new outing.

The 22-year-old is improving in leaps and bounds. This season, he has been ever-present for the Aquilotti, making 15 Serie A appearances, and it was a similar case for the Polish national team at the World Cup.

While Juventus have been one of the main candidates in the race for the defender’s signature, it seems that his list of suitors is rapidly growing.

According to La Repubblica via TuttoJuve, Roma have entered the fray for Kiwior, joining the likes of Juventus, Milan and Inter.

The source adds that Spezia had initially valued the centre-back at 15 million euros, but with four Serie A giants vying for his service, the minnows are hoping for an auction that raises the player’s price.

Despite the additions of Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, the Bianconeri still need to strength their backline with additional signings. After all, the Brazilian and the Italian were direct replacements for Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt.

But with Leonardo Bonucci displaying signs of aging and Daniele Rugani failing to inspire, signing a young up-and-coming defender would be of paramount importance for Juventus.

Now whether Kiwior would fit the bill or not remains up for debate, but the Poland international surely is an interesting prospect and one to keep an eye on.