Roma v Juventus Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI as Dybala returns

Juventus will take on Roma in this evening’s kick off, and will do so with Paulo Dybala back available.

The Argentine has been missing since taking on Sampdoria back in July with issues with his thigh, but returned to full training this week, and could well feature.

He will be the only one to return to the squad however, with de Ligt, Alex Sandro and Bernadeschi all sidelined.

Roma on the other hand will be without the impressive Nicolo Zaniolo, who is now set to miss the majority of the campaign. Diego Perotti is supposedly a doubt according to SportsMole.

Despite the return to full training, I expect Dybala to start on the bench, and with the same starting XI as the win over Sampdoria.

Predicted XI:

Szczesny

Danilo Bonucci Chiellini

Cuadrado McKennie Rabiot Frabotta

Ramsey

Kulusevski Ronaldo

Roma will likely bring Edin Dzeko back into the side, having been left on the bench last week amidst rumours of his exit, and we are well aware of the threat that he poses in attack.

Our opponents will be weary of what we possess in our armoury however, and they may well draft in new signing Marash Kambulla into their side to try and firm up their defence, knowing they are up against an attack that will consist of wonderkid Kulusevski and the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo, with Dybala likely to come in off the bench also.

While Roma might like to think they can come out fighting after being docked a point controversially last week, our team will be there and ready to battle.

Do you expect any changes from the XI which took on Sampdoria last weekened?

Patrick